Hero MotoCorp, HPCL partner to set up EV charging infrastructure
As a part of the initiative, the companies will set up charging infrastructure for two-wheeled electric vehicles across the country
New Delhi: Hero MotoCorp and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) on Tuesday said they have collaborated to set up charging infrastructure for electric vehicles (EVs) in the country.