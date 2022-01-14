Hero MotoCorp invests 420 cr in EV startup Ather Energy

"We were one of the early investors in Ather Energy and have continued to expand our association over the years. We are excited to see the growth of Ather Energy in recent years. Our aim is to expand the Hero MotoCorp brand promise and make EV ownership a convenient, hassle-free, and rewarding experience for customers across the world," Swadesh Srivastava, Head – Emerging Mobility Business Unit at Hero MotoCorp said.