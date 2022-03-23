Two-wheeler major Hero MotoCorp has confirmed income tax officials visited two of its offices in Delhi and Gurugram and the residence of Chairman and CEO Pawan Munjal on Wednesday.

The country's largest two-wheeler maker issued a statement, saying that it is a routine inquiry, which is not uncommon before the end of the financial year.

Hero MotoCorp further said it is an ethical and law-abiding corporate and maintains the highest standard of governance.

"In keeping with this philosophy, we are extending our full cooperation to the authorities," the company said.

Hero MotoCorp shares slumped by nearly 4% on Wednesday on reports that income tax department officials visited several premises linked to the senior management of the company, including its chairman and MD Pawan Munjal.

However, the scrip recovered partially to close 1.22% down at ₹2,394 apiece on NSE.

Here's the full statement

"Officials from the Income Tax department visited two of our offices in Delhi and Gurugram and the residence of our Chairman and CEO Dr. Pawan Munjal on Wednesday. We have been informed that this is a routine inquiry, which is not uncommon before the end of the financial year.

We reassure all our stakeholders that it continues to be business as usual.

We at Hero MotoCorp are an ethical and law-abiding corporate, and maintain the highest standards of impeccable corporate governance. In keeping with this philosophy, we are extending our full cooperation wto the authorities."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.