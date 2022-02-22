Hero MotoCorp joins hands with BPCL to set up EV charging infra across India

Hero MotoCorp Ltd . will collaborate with public sector giant Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. to set up charging infrastructure for two-wheeled electric vehicles (EVs) across the country.

Hero MotoCorp has become the first automotive OEM to tie up with the leading PSU to set up charging infrastructure across the length and breadth of India, the two-wheeler major said in a statement.

"The partnership with BPCL, which is already at the forefront of customer energy solutions, will be beneficial for both the EV segment and customers. This collaboration will also unlock opportunities for asset allocation and expansion in the future," said Hero MotoCorp CMD Pawan Munjal

The two entities will first establish a substantial charging infrastructure at the existing nationwide energy station network and subsequently may broaden the collaboration to develop more synergies within the EV ecosystem and adjacent business verticals, thereby enabling prospects throughout the customer life cycle.

In the first phase, charging stations will be set up across nine cities starting with Delhi and Bengaluru. Later, the network will be then expanded across the country with the aim to establish a high density of charging stations.

Hero MotoCorp will soon commence the infrastructure development in the two cities. Each charging station will feature multiple charging points including DC and AC chargers and will be available for use to all two-wheeled EVs.

"Our alliance with Hero MotoCorp, global leader in the two-wheeler industry and with a fine penchant for innovation, is therefore an extremely strategic step towards ushering in an era of best-in-class EV charging solutions for our customers in our Energy Stations and an exciting future of innovative solutions in the EV sector," said BPCL CMD Arun Kumar Singh

The entire user charging experience will be controlled by a Hero MotoCorp mobile app and will be a cashless transaction model.

The Bharat Petroleum energy station network will also provide accelerated opportunities to expand the scope of operations and services. The companies may utilize the gateways created to make additional investments into building a robust EV ecosystem, Hero said.

