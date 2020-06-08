NEW DELHI: Hero MotoCorp Ltd – the country’s largest two wheeler manufacturer – on Monday announced the launch of its digital platform, eSHOP, for vehicle sales and services which will eliminate the need for customers to venture into showrooms.

Fearing a sharp decline in footfalls at dealerships in the coming months, automobile manufacturers have been focusing on selling cars through their respective online portals. As the covid-19 pandemic hit demand starting March, vehicle sales have crashed causing huge losses for dealers and auto companies.

"eSHOP enables a seamless buying experience for the customers – completely digital. All the purchase related information and actions are built into the system, allowing customers to purchase their preferred motorcycle or scooter directly from the company website, in an easy and transparent manner," the company said in a statement.

With sales expected to slump over 50% in the first quarter of FY21 due to the pandemic-induced lockdown and the consequent sharp economic downturn, Hero has undertaken the initiative taking cues from passenger vehicle manufacturers like Hyundai Motor India Ltd, Honda Cars India Ltd, among others.

The country’s second largest passenger vehicle manufacturer, Hyundai Motor India Ltd, was the first to introduce its platform, Click-To-Buy, in March, when the crisis started. Japanese vehicle manufacturer, Honda Cars India, has also launched its digital platform for vehicle bookings -- Honda from Home -- to help customers who don’t want to visit dealerships for vehicle enquiries or purchase.

Maruti Suzuki India, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd and others have also started pushing sales through respective online channels.

Hero MotoCorp is also actively working with its dealers to provide services like vehicle repair and servicing to its customers though the online portals.

"Using the Hero App, a customer can pre-book their service appointment at their nearest workshop. They can also avoid physical contact with any kind of paperwork at the workshops by raising their own service job-card and receive a digital acknowledgment. This also reduces the amount of time spent at the workshop by customers during vehicle pick-up and drop," the statement added.

