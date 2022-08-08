Hero MotoCorp launches new campaign with Siddhant Chaturvedi

The campaign, Hero MotoCorp said, is engineered to be an enlightening instrument intended to help the youth to rationalise societal expectations of fitting into the widely acknowledged definition of being acceptable.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
New Delhi: Hero MotoCorp has launched a new campaign ‘Khud Ki Sun Le’ for its Destini 125 Xtec two wheeler, featuring the company’s new brand ambassador Siddhant Chaturvedi.The campaign, the company said, is engineered to be an enlightening instrument intended to help the youth to rationalise societal expectations of fitting into the widely acknowledged definition of being acceptable.Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, is seen riding the Destini 125 XTEC when along the way he encounters young people who are involved in different scenarios where their decisions are overridden by those of others. He performs a powerful rap throughout to enlighten these youngsters to the reality behind their obvious choices. The television commercial intends to initiate a culture of making brave choices that are backed by discernment, it said.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
New Delhi: Hero MotoCorp has launched a new campaign ‘Khud Ki Sun Le’ for its Destini 125 Xtec two wheeler, featuring the company’s new brand ambassador Siddhant Chaturvedi.The campaign, the company said, is engineered to be an enlightening instrument intended to help the youth to rationalise societal expectations of fitting into the widely acknowledged definition of being acceptable.Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, is seen riding the Destini 125 XTEC when along the way he encounters young people who are involved in different scenarios where their decisions are overridden by those of others. He performs a powerful rap throughout to enlighten these youngsters to the reality behind their obvious choices. The television commercial intends to initiate a culture of making brave choices that are backed by discernment, it said.
Ranjivjit Singh, chief growth officer of the firm said, “Our message aims to empower the youth to act on their inclination and normalize making brave choices, for their greater good."Chaturvedi said, “‘Khud Ki Sun Le’ is close to my heart for many reasons, one of them being that it reflects my personality. I have seen people not taking easily to being different or choosing the less-traversed path. The obvious reason has either been second-guessing themselves and their gut feeling or going with what the majority favours. In the process, they have lived with significant indolence weighing down the power of their expression. I have always believed in the rigour of making well-informed decisions and I am excited to be propagating the same."The television commercial, conceptualised and executed by McCann Worldgroup will have a 360-degree surround campaign panning across multiple platforms- TV, Print, Digital and OOH.According to the IMARC Group, the Indian two-wheeler market reached a volume of 15.2 million units in 2021. Looking forward, it expects the market to reach 42.2 million units by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 18.6% during 2022-2027.
Ranjivjit Singh, chief growth officer of the firm said, “Our message aims to empower the youth to act on their inclination and normalize making brave choices, for their greater good."Chaturvedi said, “‘Khud Ki Sun Le’ is close to my heart for many reasons, one of them being that it reflects my personality. I have seen people not taking easily to being different or choosing the less-traversed path. The obvious reason has either been second-guessing themselves and their gut feeling or going with what the majority favours. In the process, they have lived with significant indolence weighing down the power of their expression. I have always believed in the rigour of making well-informed decisions and I am excited to be propagating the same."The television commercial, conceptualised and executed by McCann Worldgroup will have a 360-degree surround campaign panning across multiple platforms- TV, Print, Digital and OOH.According to the IMARC Group, the Indian two-wheeler market reached a volume of 15.2 million units in 2021. Looking forward, it expects the market to reach 42.2 million units by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 18.6% during 2022-2027.