Hero MotoCorp launches new campaign with Siddhant Chaturvedi

Ranjivjit Singh, chief growth officer of the firm said, “Our message aims to empower the youth to act on their inclination and normalize making brave choices, for their greater good."Chaturvedi said, “‘Khud Ki Sun Le’ is close to my heart for many reasons, one of them being that it reflects my personality. I have seen people not taking easily to being different or choosing the less-traversed path. The obvious reason has either been second-guessing themselves and their gut feeling or going with what the majority favours. In the process, they have lived with significant indolence weighing down the power of their expression. I have always believed in the rigour of making well-informed decisions and I am excited to be propagating the same."The television commercial, conceptualised and executed by McCann Worldgroup will have a 360-degree surround campaign panning across multiple platforms- TV, Print, Digital and OOH.According to the IMARC Group, the Indian two-wheeler market reached a volume of 15.2 million units in 2021. Looking forward, it expects the market to reach 42.2 million units by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 18.6% during 2022-2027.