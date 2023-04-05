Hero MotoCorp launches voluntary retirement scheme for its staff2 min read . Updated: 05 Apr 2023, 07:03 PM IST
- The VRS is applicable to all staff members, and it offers a generous package that includes a one-time lump-sum amount, variable pay, gifts, medical coverage, retention of company car, relocation assistance, career support, among other benefits.
India's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Wednesday announced that it launched a voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) for its staff while retaining 'employee welfare at its core.'
