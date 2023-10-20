Hero MotoCorp opens first premium retail store, Premia

New Delhi: Two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Friday said it has opened its first premium-exclusive showroom called Premia, as part of its three-pronged strategy to position itself as an aspirational brand of premium motorcycles. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Premia dealerships will house the brand's newly launched premium motorcycles such as the Harley Davidson X440, and the Karizma XMR, in addition to its electric scooter Vida V1. The showroom will have 'zones', including urban and street motorcycling zones, to create a distinctive marketing experience for a diverse set of buyers.

The first Premia dealership was opened in Kozhikode, Kerala. The new branding exercise, meant to attract a new crop of young, aspirational buyers, is an attempt by the brand to grab a piece of the rapidly growing market for premium two-wheelers amid intensifying competition from its peers. Hero MotoCorp's three-pronged strategy to build a resilient premium motorcycle business, an area in which it has struggled to succeed, is to create a strong portfolio of products, strengthen its distribution and scale up its EV play. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Promising a fresh automotive experience to all visitors, Hero Premia features modern architecture, appealing design, and engaging new-age digital technologies. Delivering the best-in-class premium ownership experience, a team of professionally trained sales consultants will offer valued customers personalized sales advice as per their mobility needs," Hero MotoCorp said in a press statement.

Hero MotoCorp’s new business agenda under CEO Niranjan Gupta is built on three pillars: Expand the commuter segment of motorcycles (those below 125cc engine capacity, where Hero MotoCorp has a nearly 70% share; execute a three-pronged strategy to win the premium category of two-wheelers; and build leadership in electric vehicles.

Gupta had told Mint in an interview that Hero MotoCorp has launched more new modes in the premium category this year than ever before in its history. Hero MotoCorp is undertaking a major overhaul of its distribution strategy, upgrading up to 40% of its dealers to ‘Hero 2.0’ showrooms that will house some of its premium brands, and also create exclusive, premium stores which will showcase its entire premium range, including EVs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The consumer at the premium end is more discerning than the consumer at the commuter end, and therefore, you require a different degree or different level of retail experience. And the way we are addressing that is by creating a journey and revamping physical spaces. We will create a facelift of a part of our retail stores, including hardware and software. We will also put up exclusive premium showrooms. We also need strong brands in premium, which is where our collaboration with Hero comes in," Gupta had said.

