Hero MotoCorp partners with Ather Energy for interoperable fast-charging network
Through this collaboration, EV users will be able to seamlessly use both VIDA and Ather Grids across the country. The combined network will cover 100 cities with over 1,900 fast charging points, Hero MotoCorp said in an exchange filing.
Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, has partnered with electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Ather Energy for an interoperable fast-charging network in India.
