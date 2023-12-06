Hero MotoCorp partners with Ather Energy for interoperable fast-charging network

Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, has partnered with electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Ather Energy for an interoperable fast-charging network in India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Through this collaboration, EV users will be able to seamlessly use both VIDA and Ather Grids across the country. The combined network will cover 100 cities with over 1,900 fast charging points, Hero MotoCorp said in an exchange filing.

Also Read: Aditya Birla Fashion forms JV with Christian Louboutin for India market {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“VIDA’s brand promise is building a “Worry-free EV ecosystem", and this largest charging network in the country will go a long way in providing a seamless & convenient ownership experience to customers. This fastest-growing network utilises the government approved connector-standard, thus ensuring current and future customers will be able to use and charge their vehicles without any hassles in the future too," said Swadesh Srivastava, Chief Business Officer – Emerging Mobility BU, Hero MotoCorp.

(Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!)

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) recently approved Light Electric Combined Charging System (LECCS), India’s first-ever indigenously developed AC and DC Combined Charging connector standard for light electric vehicles. This combined network, which utilises the approved charging system, will be the largest EV charging ecosystem in the country. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the company, this is the first-ever interoperable fast-charging network for EV two-wheelers in the world.

The interoperable network will accelerate EV adoption by strengthening the overall segment and promoting a convenient ownership experience. Customers will be able to locate and navigate to the charging stations through the “My VIDA" and Ather App. The interoperability will enable them to discover only compatible locations, locate their nearest charging station, view its availability, and navigate to the station, it added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“With this interoperability we are already demonstrating how it is beneficial for all OEMs to be on one standard. We believe that public charging infrastructure for two-wheelers is now set for collaborative expansion," said Swapnil Jain, Co-founder and CTO, Ather Energy.

At 1:40 pm, Hero MotoCorp shares were trading 0.84% lower at ₹3,773.65 apiece on the BSE.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.