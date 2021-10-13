Motorcycles and scooters manufacturer Hero MotoCorp on Wednesday announced its partnership with Gilera Motors Argentina to expand its operations in one of the key markets in South America.

Hero MotoCorp and Gilera Motors Argentina have entered into an agreement, as part of which Gilera Motors will be the exclusive distributor for the sale and service of Hero MotoCorp motorcycles and scooters in the country. It will also make new investments in operations to drive business growth, Hero informed in an exchange filing.

With more than 68 years of sustained operations, Gilera Motors Argentina is one of the leading automotive companies in Argentina and one of the most enduring motorcycle manufacturers in Latin America, it added.

“Hero MotoCorp and Gilera Motors Argentina have an aggressive expansion plan that includes scaling up the sales and service network across the country, including a flagship store in Buenos Aires where customers can experience Hero MotoCorp’s world-class products and services," the auto maker said.

The companies are also focused on ensuring the availability of spare parts for all customers. Hero MotoCorp will launch a range of new motorcycles in the country including the Xpulse 200 and Hunk 160R, it announced.

Hero MotoCorp currently sells its products in more than 40 countries across Asia, Africa, Middle East, and Latin America. Hero MotoCorp has eight state-ofthe-art manufacturing facilities, including six in India, and one each in Colombia and Bangladesh.

