Hero MotoCorp partners with Terrafirma Motors to enter Philippines market1 min read . Updated: 26 Oct 2022, 05:39 PM IST
Terrafirma Motors Corporation will be the exclusive assembler and distributor of Hero MotoCorp motorcycles in the Philippines
Two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Wednesday announced its plans to enter the Philippines for which it has partnered with Terrafirma Motors Corporation for assembly and distribution of its vehicles.