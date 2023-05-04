Hero MotoCorp Q4 Results: Firm declares final dividend of ₹35 per share for FY23, check details here1 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 05:22 PM IST
The final dividend will be paid by 8 September,2023, said the company.
Two-wheeler major Hero MotoCorp on Thursday declared a final dividend of ₹35 per equity share of face value of ₹2 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2023. Apart from this, the company also announced its Q4 results for FY23 and the overall yearly performance.
