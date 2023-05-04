Two-wheeler major Hero MotoCorp on Thursday declared a final dividend of ₹35 per equity share of face value of ₹2 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2023. Apart from this, the company also announced its Q4 results for FY23 and the overall yearly performance.

The final dividend will be paid by 8 September,2023, said the company.

“Recommendation of final dividend subject to approval of members @ 1750% i.e. Rs. 35 per share (face value of Rs. 2 per equity share). The dividend, if declared at the ensuing AGM, will be paid by September 8, 2023," said Hero MotoCorp in its filing.

Earlier, Hero MotoCorp declared an interim dividend of ₹65 per share in February 2023.

For the year ending March 2022 Hero MotoCorp has declared an equity dividend of 4750 per cent amounting to ₹95 per share. At the current share price this results in a dividend yield of 3.78 per cent.

Hero MotoCorp on Thursday reported a standalone net profit for the quarter ended March of ₹859 crore, registering a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 37 percent over ₹627 crore reported a year back.

The revenue from operations came in at ₹8,307 crore, rising 12 percent over ₹7421 crore reported in the year-ago quarter, said the two-wheeler maker in a regulatory filing.

Total two-wheeler sales rose to 12.70 lakh vehicles in the March 2023 quarter.

On Thursday, the company's scrip ended 0.43 per cent up at ₹2,514.05 on BSE.