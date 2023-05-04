Home / Companies / News /  Hero MotoCorp Q4 Results: Firm declares final dividend of 35 per share for FY23, check details here
Hero MotoCorp Q4 Results: Firm declares final dividend of 35 per share for FY23, check details here

1 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 05:22 PM IST Livemint
A customer inspects a Hero MotoCorp Ltd. Impulse motorcycle displayed at a Pashupati Motors dealership in New Delhi, India, on Friday, Nov. 18, 2011.
A customer inspects a Hero MotoCorp Ltd. Impulse motorcycle displayed at a Pashupati Motors dealership in New Delhi, India, on Friday, Nov. 18, 2011. Hero MotoCorp Ltd., the maker of almost half the motorcycles sold in India, forecasts net sales to rise 27 percent as growth in rural areas drives demand in the world's second biggest two-wheeler market. Photographer: Prashanth Vishwanathan/Bloomberg

The final dividend will be paid by 8 September,2023, said the company.

Two-wheeler major Hero MotoCorp on Thursday declared a final dividend of 35 per equity share of face value of 2 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2023. Apart from this, the company also announced its Q4 results for FY23 and the overall yearly performance.

“Recommendation of final dividend subject to approval of members @ 1750% i.e. Rs. 35 per share (face value of Rs. 2 per equity share). The dividend, if declared at the ensuing AGM, will be paid by September 8, 2023," said Hero MotoCorp in its filing.

Earlier, Hero MotoCorp declared an interim dividend of 65 per share in February 2023.

For the year ending March 2022 Hero MotoCorp has declared an equity dividend of 4750 per cent amounting to 95 per share. At the current share price this results in a dividend yield of 3.78 per cent.

Hero MotoCorp on Thursday reported a standalone net profit for the quarter ended March of 859 crore, registering a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 37 percent over 627 crore reported a year back.

The revenue from operations came in at 8,307 crore, rising 12 percent over 7421 crore reported in the year-ago quarter, said the two-wheeler maker in a regulatory filing.

Total two-wheeler sales rose to 12.70 lakh vehicles in the March 2023 quarter.

On Thursday, the company's scrip ended 0.43 per cent up at 2,514.05 on BSE.

