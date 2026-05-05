Hero MotoCorp Q4 results: Net profit jumps to nearly ₹1,474 crore; dividend of ₹75 announced for eligible shareholders

Eshita Gain
Updated5 May 2026, 08:25 PM IST
Hero MotoCorp Q4 results
Hero MotoCorp Q4 results

Hero MotoCorp Limited.(HCML), a two-wheeler manufacturer, announced its financial results for the quarter ended March 31 on Tuesday after market hours, reporting a net profit of 1,473.93 crore, a notable increase from 1,168.75 crore in the year-ago period, marking a 26% year-on-year jump. Sequentially too, the company's profit after tax grew 15.6% from 1,275.15 crore.

The company's consolidated revenue from operations also rose to 12,978 crore, an increase of 30% from 9,970 crore in the year-ago quarter, driven by strong domestic sales along with healthy export growth. Hero MotoCorp's revenue from operations also rose sequentially by 1.5% from the December quarter.

EBITDA rose 31.1% year-on-year to 1,857 crore, compared with 1,416 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the EBITDA margin improved to 14.5%, up from 14.2% in the year-ago period.

Dividend announcement

The company has recommended a final dividend of 3,750%, translating to 75 per equity share, with a face value of 2, subject to shareholders’ approval at the upcoming 43rd Annual General Meeting (AGM).

The dividend payment will be completed within 30 days of its declaration at the AGM, the company said in a press release.

Also Read | Poonawalla Fincorp Q4: Net profit jumps to ₹255 crore; NII grows 78% YoY

Hero MotoCorp's share closed at 5,127.00, gaining 60.50 or 1.19% ahead of the company’s results announcement. The uptick indicates a positive market sentiment going into the earnings.

Re-appointment announcement

The board has also approved the re-appointment of Dr. Pawan Munjal as the whole-time director, designated as executive chairman, for a further term of five years with effect from October 1, 2026, subject to shareholder approval.

Also Read | M&M Q4 Results Highights: Net profit soars 42% to ₹4,667 cr; dividend declared

Additionally, Mr. Suman Kant Munjal, who retires by rotation and is eligible, has offered himself for re-appointment at the forthcoming AGM, the company said in a press release on Tuesday, May 5, 2026.

What was behind the company's growth?

Hero MotoCorp's performance was anchored by consistent gains in the core ICE business as its market share across key segments.

Growth was broad-based across 100cc - 125cc, scooters and premium motorcycle segments, powered by a series of well-received product refreshes and the Company's highest-ever festive season.

PL Capital, a stock broker and online trading platform, said that entry-level motorcycle industry has shown signs of revival with HMCL gaining market share, although the premium portfolio has not yet reaped the benefits of GST2.0 rate rationalisation.

The statement added that retail market share witnessed a surge during September-October 2025 festive period, but has since declined on a year-on-year basis. However, it has been recovering along with YoY reduction in inventory. Below-normal monsoons can dampen rural sentiments and impact its motorcycle sales. Scooters and overall exports keep surging, albeit on a lower base.

About the Author

Eshita Gain

Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.

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