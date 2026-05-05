Hero MotoCorp Q4 results: Net profit jumps to nearly ₹1,474 crore; dividend of ₹75 announced for eligible shareholders

Hero MotoCorp Limited.(HCML), a two-wheeler manufacturer, announced its financial results for the quarter ended March 31 on Tuesday after market hours, reporting a net profit of ₹1,473.93 crore, a notable increase from ₹1,168.75 crore in the year-ago period, marking a 26% year-on-year jump. Sequentially too, the company's profit after tax grew 15.6% from ₹1,275.15 crore.

The company's consolidated revenue from operations also rose to ₹12,978 crore, an increase of 30% from ₹9,970 crore in the year-ago quarter, driven by strong domestic sales along with healthy export growth. Hero MotoCorp's revenue from operations also rose sequentially by 1.5% from the December quarter.

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EBITDA rose 31.1% year-on-year to ₹1,857 crore, compared with ₹1,416 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the EBITDA margin improved to 14.5%, up from 14.2% in the year-ago period.

Dividend announcement The company has recommended a final dividend of 3,750%, translating to ₹75 per equity share, with a face value of ₹2, subject to shareholders’ approval at the upcoming 43rd Annual General Meeting (AGM).

The dividend payment will be completed within 30 days of its declaration at the AGM, the company said in a press release.

Hero MotoCorp's share closed at ₹5,127.00, gaining ₹60.50 or 1.19% ahead of the company’s results announcement. The uptick indicates a positive market sentiment going into the earnings.

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Re-appointment announcement The board has also approved the re-appointment of Dr. Pawan Munjal as the whole-time director, designated as executive chairman, for a further term of five years with effect from October 1, 2026, subject to shareholder approval.

Additionally, Mr. Suman Kant Munjal, who retires by rotation and is eligible, has offered himself for re-appointment at the forthcoming AGM, the company said in a press release on Tuesday, May 5, 2026.

What was behind the company's growth? Hero MotoCorp's performance was anchored by consistent gains in the core ICE business as its market share across key segments.

Growth was broad-based across 100cc - 125cc, scooters and premium motorcycle segments, powered by a series of well-received product refreshes and the Company's highest-ever festive season.

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PL Capital, a stock broker and online trading platform, said that entry-level motorcycle industry has shown signs of revival with HMCL gaining market share, although the premium portfolio has not yet reaped the benefits of GST2.0 rate rationalisation.

The statement added that retail market share witnessed a surge during September-October 2025 festive period, but has since declined on a year-on-year basis. However, it has been recovering along with YoY reduction in inventory. Below-normal monsoons can dampen rural sentiments and impact its motorcycle sales. Scooters and overall exports keep surging, albeit on a lower base.

Commenting on the Q4 FY26 performance, Harshavaradhan Chitale, the chief executive of Hero MotoCorp said, “This growth was broad-based, driven by a strong premium and EV product portfolio and momentum across both, domestic and global markets. As we look ahead, we are encouraged by the supportive government policies, positive consumer loyalty and sentiment, and the accelerating shift towards electrification and premiumisation. These factors position us well for FY’27, as we continue to lead the industry’s transition towards sustainable and innovative mobility solutions.”

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