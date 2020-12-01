Hero MotoCorp reports 13.8% y-o-y increase in domestic wholesale in November





Hero MotoCorp Ltd – country’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer – on Tuesday, reported a 13.82% year-on-year rise in its domestic wholesale for November to 575957 units due to robust recovery in sales of its entry-level motorcycles in rural and semi-urban markets after the easing of lockdown measures.

On a sequential basis, the company's dispatches dropped sharply from 791137 units in October and 697293 units in September, as the company decided to reduce inventory of vehicles at dealerships after the festive season.

In October, dispatches of motorcycles, including exports, increased 12.9% to 541437 units while that of scooters rose 32.9% to 49654 units.

Hero’s exports jumped by 40.37 % to 15134 units during the month.

The increase in wholesales though comes on a very low base, with the company reducing production due to falling demand for vehicles and transition to Bharat Stage-VI emission norms last year.

“Hero MotoCorp has led the revival in the two-wheeler industry this year and this was witnessed in the record retail sales that the company registered in the recently concluded festival period. More than 14 lakh units were retailed in the 32- day period starting from Navratras till Bhai-Duj," the company said in a statement.

“The strong growth in sales has seen the company further strengthening its market leadership across motorcycle and scooter category, signalling the strong faith that Indian buyers continue to show for the most trusted brands," the statement further added.

Investors have been bullish about near-term prospects of the Pawan Munjal-led company since it is likely to benefit from a shift in preference to entry and executive segment motorcycles because of a quicker recovery in demand in rural areas and increasing preference for personal mobility on fears of contracting infection.

Despite witnessing decent recovery in retail sales, automakers like Hero MotoCorp are struggling to ramp up manufacturing due to disruption in supply chain network. Regional lockdowns due to rising covid-19 cases and increased inspection of imported parts from China have also added to their production woes.

