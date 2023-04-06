Hero MotoCorp rolls out VRS for employees2 min read . Updated: 06 Apr 2023, 03:37 PM IST
- The VRS offers a package that includes several benefits, such as a one-time lump-sum amount, variable pay, gifts, medical coverage, retention of the company car, relocation assistance, and career support
Hero MotoCorp, a leading manufacturer of two-wheelers, has announced a voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) for its employees, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. The move will impact its staff members, but not workers at any of its factories.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×