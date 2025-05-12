Hero MotoCorp’s earnings to remain stable but slowing sales will impact revenue
Ayaan Kartik 4 min read 12 May 2025, 10:58 PM IST
SummaryThe company is facing multiple challenges, including high-level exits, and challenges from Honda Motorcycle and legacy rivals like Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor.
The spotlight at Hero Motocorp, the world’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, will once again be on Pawan Munjal, the 71-year-old executive chairman who left the position of managing director and CEO two years ago.
