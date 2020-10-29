Hero MotoCorp's Navratri retail sales nearly on a par with last year's level

NEW DELHI: Hero MotoCorp Ltd, India's largest two-wheeler manufacturer, expects the current momentum in vehicle sales to sustain beyond the festival season unless a rise in covid-19 cases leads to another round of lockdowns. Retail sales of its motorcycles and scooters during the ten-day Navratri festival was at 96% of last year’s level, with the management optimistic about Diwali.

Since the easing of lockdown curbs in May, Hero MotoCorp has seen a steady rise in demand for its entry level motorcycles in rural and semi-urban markets, a result of good monsoon, a robust harvest, increased government subsidies and a shift towards personal mobility.

The company has been betting big on the ongoing festival season and has ramped up production substantially to build stocks at dealerships.

According to Niranjan Gupta, chief financial officer, Hero MotoCorp, retail sales during this festival season so far have been in line with expectations.

“Last year we had a good festive season and Navaratri sales are just a third of the entire festive season sales. With the semi urban and urban markets coming back we are optimistic that the momentum is likely to continue in the future," added Gupta in a post-earning conference call with sector analysts.

He added that retail sales in the second quarter was better than last year and the company has been manufacturing 30,000 two-wheelers per day over the last ten days to meet demand.

The management commentary from Hero is at variance with that of its competitor, Bajaj Auto Ltd which has seen a 30% dip in sales of entry level motorcycles during the Navratri period. Rajeev Bajaj, managing director, Bajaj Auto, also expressed concern about demand outlook once the festival season draws to a close.

Unlike the festival seasons of the past, Hero is not offering high discounts on vehicles this year and existing offers are only for certain products in particular states, said Naveen Chauhan, head of sales.

“After the festive season the pent-up demand will be over. The fundamentals will play out and rural will continue to go strong. Until and unless there is something related to Covid, then the positivity is likely to continue. We are cautiously optimistic about that," added Chauhan in a post-earning conference call with sector analysts.

“There are some states which peak during Navratri and some after that during Diwali, especially north and central. In rural, this is the harvest period and farmers have been going to the mandis (local markets) to sell their produce. We will see higher sales in November."

Hero MotoCorp reported a 8.9% year-on-year increase in its net profit to ₹953 crore for the September quarter on the back of robust recovery in demand for its two-wheelers after easing of lockdown measures. Revenue rose 23.6% to ₹9,367 crore.

“We believe Hero is witnessing a good demand revival on the back of continued rural recovery, enhanced need for mobility as public transportation remains erratic and hence the subsequent downtrading of purchases. HMCL continues to launch new products in the >125cc segment which are expected to help in making market share inroads in premium segment," said analysts of ICICI securities in a note on October 29.

