Hero MotoCorp sales dip 3.14% in January

Hero MotoCorp sales dip 3.14% in January1 min read . Updated: 01 Feb 2021, 09:11 PM IST
- Domestic sales were at 4,67,776 units as against 4,88,069 units in January last year, down 4.15%, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement
- On January 21, 2021 the company said it surpassed the significant milestone of 100 million (10 crore) units in cumulative production
Two-wheeler major Hero MotoCorp on Monday reported a 3.14% decline in total sales to 4,85,889 units in January.
The company had sold a total of 5,01,622 units in the same month last year, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.
Triveni Turbine posts ₹27.54 crore net profit in Q31 min read . 09:19 PM IST
Hero MotoCorp sales dip 3.14% in January1 min read . 09:11 PM IST
HC asks if Amazon, Future open to resolve issue relating to Reliance deal4 min read . 08:04 PM IST
Elon Musk calls Bitcoin 'good thing' and in verge of getting broad acceptance1 min read . 03:19 PM IST
Domestic sales were at 4,67,776 units as against 4,88,069 units in January last year, down 4.15%, it added.
Exports were, however, up at 18,113 units as compared to 13,553 units in the same month last year, the company said.
On January 21, 2021 the company said it surpassed the significant milestone of 100 million (10 crore) units in cumulative production.
Last month, Hero MotoCorp said it entered into a distribution agreement with Grupo Salinas, founded by Mexican entrepreneur Ricardo Salinas to form a distribution network globally to sell competitive, high-quality products in the large Mexican market.
The company will launch nine products across various segments in the country.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.