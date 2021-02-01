Hero MotoCorp sales dip 3.14% in January

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Two-wheeler major Hero MotoCorp on Monday reported a 3.14% decline in total sales to 4,85,889 units in January.

Two-wheeler major Hero MotoCorp on Monday reported a 3.14% decline in total sales to 4,85,889 units in January.

Domestic sales were at 4,67,776 units as against 4,88,069 units in January last year, down 4.15%, it added.

Exports were, however, up at 18,113 units as compared to 13,553 units in the same month last year, the company said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On January 21, 2021 the company said it surpassed the significant milestone of 100 million (10 crore) units in cumulative production.

Last month, Hero MotoCorp said it entered into a distribution agreement with Grupo Salinas, founded by Mexican entrepreneur Ricardo Salinas to form a distribution network globally to sell competitive, high-quality products in the large Mexican market.

The company will launch nine products across various segments in the country. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.