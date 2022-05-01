This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
In segment-wise, the company's motorcycles business posted a 15.71% growth in sales to 3,92,627 units in April 2022 against 3,39,329 units in April last year. While scooters' sales stood at 25,995 units down 21.12% from 32,956 units in April 2021.
Two-wheelers manufacturing giant, Hero MotoCorp records a total sales of 418,622 units in April 2022 rising by 12.45% on a year-on-year basis. Sales of the latest month were driven by robust growth in the motorcycles segment.
In April 2021, the company's sales stood at 372,285 units.
Hero MotoCorp's domestic sales stood at 3,98,490 units in April 2022 - rising by 16.305 versus 3,42,614 units in April last year. Exports witnessed a drop of 32.15% in sales to 20,132 units in April 2022 against 29,671 units in April 2021.
In its statement, Hero MotoCorp said, "With the economy gradually opening up and continued government policy support, April volumes indicate the continuously improving consumer sentiments."
Earlier in April this year, the company partnered with the Directorate of Indian Army Veterans and handed over Hero Destini 125 scooters to the soldiers who were disabled while in service. It has already handed over more than 100 such retro-fitted Destini scooters to the soldiers in various states across the country.
Further, in April, Hero MotoCorp collaborated with the Automotive Skill Development Council (ASDC) for “Project Jeevika", to upskill and train two-wheeler market technicians
across the country on BS-VI Technology. The company has already trained more than 6000 technicians through TVET (Technical and Vocational Education and Training) ecosystem.
Also, the company handed over 250 Hero Glamour Motorcycles to the Haryana Forest department and Compensatory Afforestation Fund
Management and Planning (CAMPA) authority to commemorate World Earth Day, this year.