Hero MotoCorp sales jump over 3% to 4.85 lakh units in June

In terms of segment, sales of motorcycles advanced to 4,61,421 units in June 2022 against 4,41,536 units last year same month. A total of 23,446 scooters were sold in June 2022 - down from 27,624 units in June last year.
Two-wheeler giant, Hero MotoCorp registered a 3.35% growth in sales to 4,84,867 units in June 2022 compared to the sales of 4,69,160 units in the same month last year. Sales of motorcycles boosted the performance in June.
As per the regulatory filing data, Hero MotoCorp's total domestic sales climbed to 4,63,210 units in June 2022 compared to 4,38,514 units in June last year. However, exports declined to 21,657 units in the month under review against 30,646 units in June 2021.
In the first quarter of FY23 (April - June 2022), Hero MotoCorp sold 13.90 lakh units - registering a 17% growth from the previous quarter (January - March 2022) where sales stood at 11.89 lakh units.
Meanwhile, in Q1FY23, sales witnessed robust double-digit growth of 35.7% over the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal (FY22), when the company had sold 10.25 lakh units.
"The growth in volumes indicates the continuously improving consumer sentiment and the company expects the positive trend to continue in the coming months, on the back of a decent monsoon, and encouraging farm activity," Hero MotoCorp said in its filing.
Strengthening its global business operations, Hero MotoCorp recently introduced Euro-5 compliant variants of three new products – the XPulse 200 4V motorcycle and Dash 110 and Dash 125 scooters in Turkiye.
In June, Hero MotoCorp introduced the new Passion ‘XTec’. The motorcycle is packed with features such as the First-in-Segment Projector LED Headlamp, Full-Digital Instrument Cluster with Bluetooth Connectivity, SMS and Call Alerts, Real-Time Mileage Indicator, Low-Fuel Indicator, Side-Stand Engine Cut-Off, and Service Reminder.
Also, the company launched a new community-riding platform, XCLAN expanding the motorcycling culture in the country. Further, the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA), the apex body of the Indian auto component industry, and Hero MotoCorp, kicked off a one-of-its-kind EV Technology Expo in Jaipur during the month.
On BSE, Hero MotoCorp shares closed at ₹2,759.90 apiece up by 1.48%.