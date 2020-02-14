Photo: Reuters
Hero MotoCorp says Feb production may fall 10% as coronavirus outbreak affecting supply

1 min read . Updated: 14 Feb 2020, 10:40 PM IST PTI

  • Hero MotoCorp says the ongoing issue of coronavirus in China has affected the supply of some components to manufacturing facilities in India
  • Hero MotoCorp, however, said wholesale dispatches of vehicles to its dealers during the month remain unaffected

The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Friday said Coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak in China has affected the supply of some components which could hit the production by around 10% in February.

The company, however, said wholesale dispatches of vehicles to its dealers during the month remain unaffected.

"The ongoing issue of Coronavirus (Covid-19) in China has affected the supply of some components to our manufacturing facilities in India," Hero MotoCorp said in a statement. It further said, "This is likely to impact our planned production by around 10% for the month of February."

The company said any further impact on its production will depend on the developing situation in China.

"We continue to track the developments and keep evaluating our options," it added.

