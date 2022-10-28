Hero MotoCorp see healthy growth in retail sales during festive season

Hero MotoCorp see healthy growth in retail sales during festive season1 min read . 07:27 PM IST
- The company said that the retail sales increased by over 20 per cent in the festive period in FY22
The country's largest two-wheel maker Hero MotoCorp on Friday said that it has registered double-digit growth in retail sales during the festive season.
The company said that the retail sales increased by over 20 per cent in the festive period in FY22, compared to the corresponding period.
“A positive turnaround in customer sentiment in the just concluded 32-day festive period -starting from the first day of Navratras till the day after Bhai Duj - has also enabled the company to register a significant gain in its market share", Hero MotoCorp said in its filing.
Hero MotoCorp festival season retails were driven by the strong performance of its popular models across segments, including the 100cc Splendor+, 125cc motorcycles Glamour and Super Splendor and the XPulse range in the premium segment. The festive season also witnessed strong customer preference for Destini scooters, resulting in the double-digit growth.
The company said that the sales were led by high demand across Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Karnataka.
"To mark the beginning of this year’s auspicious festive season, Hero MotoCorp, launched the Hero GIFT- Grand Indian Festival of Trust. The initiative included exciting model refreshes, retail benefits, slew of financing schemes, pre-booking offers and much more," the company said in its statement.
Recently, the two-wheeler maker entered agreement with Terrafirma Motors Corporation (TMC) for assembly and distribution of vehicles.
Shares of Hero MotoCorp Ltd ended at ₹2,650.00, up by ₹38.15, or 1.46 percent on the BSE.