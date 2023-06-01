Hero MotoCorp sells more than 5.9 lakh motorcycles in May, expects trend to continue1 min read 01 Jun 2023, 10:53 PM IST
Hero MotoCorp's May 2023 sales rose by 7% YoY to 519,474 units, driven by increased customer sentiment, normal monsoon, and new launches.
Leading two-wheelers manufacturer, Hero MotoCorp registered 7% year-on-year growth in sales to 519,474 units during May 2023. The automobile player expects the upside trend in sales to continue in the coming months owing to customer sentiments uptick, normal monsoon, and new launches.
