Leading two-wheelers manufacturer, Hero MotoCorp registered 7% year-on-year growth in sales to 519,474 units during May 2023. The automobile player expects the upside trend in sales to continue in the coming months owing to customer sentiments uptick, normal monsoon, and new launches.

A year ago, in May, the total sales were at 486,704 units.

As per the regulatory filing, of the total sales in May 2023, Hero MotoCorp sold 489,336 motorcycles and 30,138 scooters as against 452,246 motorcycles and 34,458 scooters sold in May 2022.

Domestic sales stood at 508,309 units in May 2023, up from sales of 466,466 units in May last year.

On the contrary, the company's exports declined to 11,165 units in May 2023 versus 20,238 units in May 2022.

In May 2023, Hero MotoCorp introduced the OBD-II & E20 compliant XPulse 200 4V. This is in line with the company’s commitment to bring cleaner and technologically advanced mobility solutions.

In its regulatory filing, Hero MotoCorp said, "The momentum is expected to continue in the coming months, driven by an uptick in customer sentiments, forecast of normal monsoon, and a host of new launches in the premium segment."

Between April to May 2023, Hero MotoCorp's sales jumped to 915,581 units as against 905,326 units in the corresponding period of the previous year.

On BSE, Hero MotoCorp's share price closed at ₹2800.75 apiece up by 1.4%.