Hero MotoCorp sets up separate vertical for Harley-Davidson distribution

Months after inking distribution agreement with Harley-Davidson , two-wheeler manufacturing company Hero Motocrop on Wednesday announced that it will set up separate vertical to drive its new business of Harley products and merchandise distribution.

Hero MotoCorp has commenced wholesale dispatches of Harley Davidson products to the dealers from January 18.

Ravi Avalur has been appointed as the Business Unit Head of the new vertical. Ravi will report to Pawan Munjal, Chairman & CEO, Hero MotoCorp, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Avalur has joined Hero MotoCorp from Engines and Engine Components manufacturer Cooper, where he was the Head of Strategy and International Business. Prior to Cooper, Ravi was the Managing Director at Ducati India.

The team in the new business unit for Harley-Davidson vertical also includes four executives from Harley's erstwhile India operations, Hero MotoCorp stated.

Meanwhile, Hero MotoCorp has on-boarded 11 existing Harley-Davidson dealers in key geographies across the country.

Furthermore, Hero MotoCorp will also expand the service, parts and accessories business beyond the 11 cities currently covered by the newly appointed dealers, to a pan-India level through its extensive dealer network, it added.

"With customer-centricity and commitment to globally benchmarked sales and aftersales service as their focus, Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson are committed together to providing a smooth and hassle-free ownership experience to the existing and future Harley Davidson customers in India," Hero MotoCorp said.

Details of new model launches will be shared closer to launch dates.

Harley-Davidson Motor Co. in September, 2020 had decided to exit India, its departure dropping the curtain on a troubled stint in a lucrative market for two-wheelers.

After 11 years of operations in India, Harley said that it is discontinuing sales and production operations in India as part of a global restructuring plan.

However, in October, Hero MotoCorp announced a distribution agreement with Harley-Davidson for the Indian market via which, Hero will sell and service Harley motorcycles in the country.

