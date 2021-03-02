OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Hero MotoCorp shares rise over 3% as sales rise in February
A general view of the Hero MotoCorp plant (AFP)

1 min read . Updated: 02 Mar 2021, 11:52 AM IST PTI

Shares of Hero MotoCorp rose over three per cent in morning trade on Tuesday after the two-wheeler maker reported rise in total sales during February.

On BSE, the scrip jumped 3.41 per cent to 3,464.20.

Likewise, on NSE, the shares gained 3.41 per cent to 3,464.55.

On Monday, the company reported a 1.45 per cent increase in total sales at 5,05,467 units in February.

The company had sold 4,98,242 units in the same month of the previous year, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.

Total motorcycle sales stood at 4,63,723 units last month as against 4,79,310 units in February 2020, down 3.25 per cent.

Total scooter sales, however, increased over two fold to 41,744 units as compared with 18,932 units in the year-ago month, it added in a statement.

In the domestic market, sales rose marginally to 4,84,433 units last month as compared with 4,80,196 units in the same period a year ago.

Exports last month stood at 21,034 units as compared with 18,046 units in the year-ago period.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

