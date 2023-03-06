Two-Wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Monday announced that it has signed agreement with US-based Zero Motorcycles to collaborate on premium electric motorcycles.
The collaboration combines the expertise of Zero in developing power trains and electric motorcycles with the scale of manufacturing, sourcing and marketing of Hero MotoCorp.
The collaboration comes after when Hero MotoCorp's board had approved an equity investment of up to $60 million in Zero Motorcycles in September 2022.
"Our partnership with Zero Motorcycles is a significant milestone in our journey towards ushering in an era of sustainable clean technology in the mobility space. With Zero as our partner, we look forward to accelerate the transition of electric mobility in India and across our global markets," said Pawan Munjal, Chairman & CEO, Hero MotoCorp.
“We are delighted to have Hero MotoCorp – the world’s largest motorcycle maker – as our partner. Our companies are both committed to transforming the riding experience and bringing remarkable, innovative products to the world. With these shared passions, we look forward to delivering exceptional value, performance and fun for our customers," said Sam Paschel, CEO, Zero Motorcycles
Under its emerging mobility brand, VIDA, Powered by Hero, the company has already launched its first EV, the VIDA V1 scooter. It has also begun operations of its public charging infrastructure in Bengaluru, Delhi and Jaipur. The company has already set up nearly 300 charging points, across the three cities for public use.
Two-Wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp posted a rise of 3.6 per cent in its net profit of ₹711 crore for the October-December quarter (Q3FY23), as compared to ₹686 crore during the same quarter last year.
The company's revenue from operations for the quarter came in at ₹8,031 crore as against ₹7,883 crore during Q3 FY22, recording an increase in revenue of 1.8 per cent.
The shares of the company were 1.06 per cent up at ₹2,486.90 on BSE.
