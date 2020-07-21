Hero MotoCorp rejigs top leadership team, Rajat Bhargava made Chief of Staff

India's leading two-wheeler company Hero MotoCorp on Tuesday announced streamlining of its top leadership team.

Rajat Bhargava will assume the newly created role of Chief of Staff in the office of Chairman and CEO Pawan Munjal.

Bhargava has so far been heading Here's Strategy, Global Business and Emerging Mobility Business Unit.

Bhargava joined Hero in 2013 from McKinsey where he was senior partner.

Among other changes, Mahesh Kaikini, currently the head of Gurugram plant, has been appointed as Chief Quality Officer.

The company has appointed Malo Le Masson, currently the head of Global Product Planning, as head of Strategy.

Ravi Pisipaty, currently head of three plants and and the Global Parts Centre, has been appointed as head of Plant Operations.

The company said in a press release that these appointments are part of the company's journey to achieve its vision to "Be the Future of Mobility".

Ashutosh Varma, currently the head of West Zone for Sales and After Sales, has been appointed as the new head of National Sales.

