Two-wheeler market leader Hero MotoCorp today said that it will halt all its operations due to the rising covid-19 cases in the country. The company in a release said," In keeping with its commitment to the safety and welfare of its people, Hero MotoCorp has decided to proactively halt operations temporarily at all of its manufacturing facilities across the country, including its Global Parts Center (GPC), in view of the ongoing escalation in the spread of Covid-19 across the country."

"The Company will utilize these shut-down days to carry out necessary maintenance work in the manufacturing plants. The shutdown will not impact the company’s ability to meet the demand, which has been impacted due to localized shut-downs in many states and production loss will be compensated during the remainder of the quarter. All plants will resume normal operations post this short shutdown period,it further added.

Each plant and GPC will remain shut for four days, in a staggered manner between April 22– May 1 basis the local scenario.

All corporate offices of the company are already in Work from Home (WFH) mode and very limited colleagues are in offices on rotation basis for continuity of essential services.

Earlier the company said it will cover the COVID-19 vaccination cost of its workforce, including permanent and contractual employees.

The company will also facilitate similar vaccination initiatives across its group companies such as Hero FinCorp, Hero Future Energies, Rockman Industries, Hero Electronix and AG Industries, the two wheeler major said in a statement.

Hero MotoCorp would also be working closely with its dealers and supply chain partners to facilitate similar vaccination for their employees, it added.

"More than 80,000 employees, including the entire workforce of Hero MotoCorp, group companies and supply chain partners will be covered under this initiative.

Meanwhile, India's daily new cases are showing a rising trend and a total 2,59,170 new cases were registered in a span of 24 hours.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 58,924. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh with 28,211 while Delhi reported 23,686 new cases.

India's total active caseload has reached 20,31,977 and now comprises 13.26 per cent of the country's total infections. A net increase of 1,02,648 cases recorded in the total active caseload in a day.

Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala cumulatively account for 62.07 per cent of India's total active cases.

"The daily positivity rate (7 day moving average) continues to show an upward trend, currently stands at 15.99 per cent.

India's cumulative recoveries have surged to 1,31,08,582 with 1,54,761 recoveries being registered in a span of 24 hours. The National Mortality Rate has been falling and currently stands at 1.18 per cent, the ministry said. It said that 1,761 deaths were reported in a span of 24 hours.

Ten states account for 82.74 per cent of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (351). Delhi follows with 240 daily deaths.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.