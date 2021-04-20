Hero MotoCorp temporarily halts manufacturing in India due to COVID

Two-wheeler market leader Hero MotoCorp today said that it will halt all its operations due to the rising covid-19 cases in the country. The company in a release said," In keeping with its commitment to the safety and welfare of its people, Hero MotoCorp has decided to proactively halt operations temporarily at all of its manufacturing facilities across the country, including its Global Parts Center (GPC), in view of the ongoing escalation in the spread of Covid-19 across the country."