Hero MotoCorp to assist Ramakrishna Mission Sevashrama in COVID relief

Hero MotoCorp said it will also provide its motorcycles and scooters for safe, personal commuting by health workers and medical staff in several states, including Delhi & NCR, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan and Gujarat

New Delhi: Two-wheeler market leader Hero MotoCorp on Wednesday said it has tied up with Ramakrishna Mission Sevashrama and District Administration in Haridwar to support a 122-bed COVID hospital as part of several pandemic relief initiatives.

Moreover, it will also help the mission to deploy an immediate health preparedness plan to mitigate the spread of coronavirus in the region of Haridwar, Hero MotoCorp added.

Ramakrishna Mission Sevashrama, Haridwar, has 90 beds with oxygen in different wards, 16 beds with oxygen and portable ventilator facility in the Emergency Ward, 8 beds with oxygen and BIPAP Machine in the COVID ICU and 8 beds with ventilator in the COVID ICU besides a 24x7 lab, CT Scan and 5 operation theatres, it said.

The company is in the process of providing its two-wheelers for health workers in seven hospitals in and around Dharuhera in Haryana, four hospitals in Uttarakhand, four hospitals in Gurugram, three hospitals in Jaipur, and one each in Alwar in Rajasthan and near Halol in Gujarat, it added.

Besides, the company said it has contributed oxygen cylinders for emergency medical use by some of the hospitals in Delhi and Haryana along with donating PPE kits to the health authorities in various states for use by health workers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Going forward, Hero MotoCorp will continue to further expand its initiatives towards COVID-relief across the country by partnering with local hospitals, state governments and local authorities," the company said.

