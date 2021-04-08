New Delhi: Hero MotoCorp Ltd, the country’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, on Thursday announced its decision to bear the cost of covid-19 vaccines for its ontractual and permanent employees in the coming weeks.

The Pawan Munjal-led company has also asked its group companies, dealers and parts suppliers to start a similar initiative to avoid further disruption in their operations.

Hero joins a host of other automobile manufacturing companies and their component suppliers like Toyota Kirloskar, TVS Motor Co, Skoda Auto Volkswagen Indian Ltd and others, who have decided to bear covid-19 vaccine costs for all employees.

“More than 80,000 employees, including the entire workforce of Hero MotoCorp, Group Companies and Supply Chain Partners will be covered under this initiative. Additionally, a similar drive will be commenced for Hero MotoCorp’s Pan-India dealer network," the company said in a statement.

The New Delhi-based company will facilitate similar vaccination initiative across its group firms such as Hero FinCorp, Hero Future Energies, Rockman Industries, Hero Electronix and AG Industries.

The vaccination initiative will cover both shots of the Covid-19 vaccine in phases as defined by health authorities and will be implemented as per the guidelines prescribed by the government, covering people over the age of 45 and those with comorbidities first, followed by a wider application in the general population, the statement noted.

To efficiently run their production lines, it is imperative for automakers and their suppliers to reduce cases of covid-19 in their factory and office premises. Hence, most of them are offering to vaccinate as many employees as possible to ensure smooth running of their operations as a time demand is inching back to normalcy.

“We at Hero have always believed in a holistic development of our employees as well as the society at large. With the government opening up the vaccination process against the coronavirus for the corporate sector, we have decided to vaccinate our workforce and other stakeholders within the extended Hero family at no cost," the company said.

