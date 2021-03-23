Hero MotoCorp to increase prices of its vehicles from April as input cost rises

Hero MotoCorp Ltd – country’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer – will increase prices of its vehicles across categories from April as a result of substantial increase in prices of commodities like steel, copper and crude oil in the international market.

The New Delhi based company had increased prices of its offerings in January to offset the rise in input cost and the management had guided for another round of price increase if the input cost keeps increasing. Other two-wheeler manufacturers are also likely to follow the market leader and announce price hikes of their respective products.

“Hero MotoCorp will make an upward revision in the ex-showroom prices of its motorcycles and scooters, with effect from April 1, 2021. The price hike has been necessitated to partially offset the impact of increased commodity costs. The company has accelerated its cost savings program to ensure minimal impact on the customer," the company said in a statement.

It further added that the price increase across the range of two-wheelers will be up to Rs. 2500, and the exact quantum of the increase will vary on the basis of the model and the specific market.

According to sector analysts, despite a double-digit growth in sales in the third quarter of the current fiscal, automakers’ operating profits and margins might remain subdued in the next quarter and FY 22, as the companies might find it difficult to offset the impact of rise in commodities and other costs.

Sales of Hero’s entry-level motorcycles have been on the wane since October due to a slowdown in demand in rural and semi-urban areas since the resumption of public transport across the country. Rising petrol price may affect sales of entry-level motorcycles in the coming months. The company though is expected to witness growth in sales after two fiscal years in FY 22.

