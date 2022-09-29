Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Hero MotoCorp to invest $60 million in Zero Motorcycles

Hero MotoCorp to invest $60 million in Zero Motorcycles

Hero MotoCorp to collaborate and invest $60 million in California-based Zero Motorcycles for developing electric motorcycles.
1 min read . 05:39 PM ISTLivemint

  • The collaboration will focus on codeveloping Electric motorcycles, the company said

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Bikemaker Hero MotoCorp said on Thursday it will collaborate and invest $60 million in California-based Zero Motorcycles for developing electric motorcycles. The collaboration will focus on codeveloping Electric motorcycles, the company said in a statement.

“This investment is not a related party transaction. No promoter/ promoter group/ group companies have any interest in the entity in which the investment is being made," the company said.

Zero Motorcycles is the global leader in electric motorcycles and powertrains. Designed and crafted in California, Zero Motorcycles combines Silicon Valley technology with traditional motorcycle soul to elevate the motorcycling experience for riders around the world.

In keeping with its vision “Be the Future of Mobility", Hero MotoCorp is addressing the electric mobility space through a range of organic and inorganic /collaboration initiatives and will launch its first electric product, under its emerging mobility brand Vida, Powered by Hero, on October 7, 2022.

