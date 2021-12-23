Hero MotoCorp will make an upward revision in the ex-showroom prices of its motorcycles and scooters, with effect from January 4, 2022, the company informed the stock exchanges on Thursday.

“The price revision has been necessitated to partially offset the impact of steadily increasing commodity prices," the company said

The price revision will be up to ₹2,000 and the exact quantum of increase will depend on the model and the market.

On Thursday, Hero MotoCorp's scrip rose 1.95% in noon deals at ₹2,394.65 on NSE.

