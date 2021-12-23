Hero MotoCorp to raise prices of its vehicles as commodity inflation bites

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The price revision of motorcycles and scooters has been necessitated to partially offset the impact of steadily increasing commodity prices, Hero MotoCorp company said
India's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp will make an upward revision in the ex-showroom prices of its motorcycles and scooters, with effect from January 4, 2022, the company informed the stock exchanges on Thursday.
“The price revision has been necessitated to partially offset the impact of steadily increasing commodity prices," the company said