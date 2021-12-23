Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Companies / News /  Hero MotoCorp to raise prices of its vehicles as commodity inflation bites

Hero MotoCorp to raise prices of its vehicles as commodity inflation bites

On Thursday, Hero MotoCorp's scrip rose 1.95% in noon deals at 2,394.65 on NSE.
1 min read . 04:03 PM IST Livemint

  • The price revision of motorcycles and scooters has been necessitated to partially offset the impact of steadily increasing commodity prices, Hero MotoCorp company said

India's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp will make an upward revision in the ex-showroom prices of its motorcycles and scooters, with effect from January 4, 2022, the company informed the stock exchanges on Thursday.

“The price revision has been necessitated to partially offset the impact of steadily increasing commodity prices," the company said

The price revision will be up to 2,000 and the exact quantum of increase will depend on the model and the market.

On Thursday, Hero MotoCorp's scrip rose 1.95% in noon deals at 2,394.65 on NSE.

Similarly, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India announced that it will hike the prices of Polo, Vento and Taigun from January 1, 2022 owing to the rising input and operational costs.

The price revision will be ranging from 2-5 per cent depending on the carline and the variant., it said.

Price hike will not be applicable to the new Tiguan, which was launched in India recently, it added.

