Hero MotoCorp to raise prices of motorcycles, scooters from July 1; here's why
Hero MotoCorp has decided to raise motorcycle and scooter prices from July 1, 2024.
Two-wheeler sales are up 2.48 per cent, according to FADA data. The company controls 29.05 per cent of the two-wheeler market in India.
India's largest two-wheeler manufacturer, Hero MotoCorp Ltd, on Monday, June 24, announced that it would raise the ex-showroom prices of selected two-wheelers and scooters from July 1, 2024, to offset the impact of higher input costs.