Hero MotoCorp to resume operations at all factories from Monday

NEW DELHI : Hero MotoCorp Ltd, the country’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, will resume operations at all its factories from 24 May as covid-19 infections decline in the country, the company announced on Saturday.

The company had restarted operations, on a limited scale, at three of its plants in Haryana and Uttarakhand from 17 May, after voluntarily halting production in the last week of April due to an exponential rise in cases of covid-19.

“Hero MotoCorp - the world’s manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters - is gearing up towards a gradual resumption of operations by starting production at all its manufacturing plants in India from Monday, May 24. The company had already commenced single shift production at three of its plants – Gurugram and Dharuhera in Haryana and at Haridwar in the northern hill state of Uttarakhand – from Monday, May 17," the company said in a statement.

Manufacturing and sales of automobiles came under pressure from the first week of April when Maharashtra announced strict lockdown measures. Delhi, Haryana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and others followed suit. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, Hero MotoCorp Ltd, Hyundai Motor India Ltd and others have either stopped production or reduced output significantly.

Some manufacturers like Tata Motors and Bajaj Auto Ltd have been continuing with production with limited capacity. Some firms also shut down plants since deliveries have stopped and sales are expected to remain subdued for the next two months.

Sales of two-wheelers, especially the entry-level ones, have been impacted in recent months after the resumption of public transport and an increase in prices of vehicles. Analysts expect the segment to witness a delayed recovery since rural markets have been impacted significantly by the second wave of covid infections.​

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.