Hero MotoCorp to resume operations at all factories from Monday

“Hero MotoCorp - the world’s manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters - is gearing up towards a gradual resumption of operations by starting production at all its manufacturing plants in India from Monday, May 24. The company had already commenced single shift production at three of its plants – Gurugram and Dharuhera in Haryana and at Haridwar in the northern hill state of Uttarakhand – from Monday, May 17," the company said in a statement.