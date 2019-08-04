Hero MotoCorp unveils initiative to deliver bikes, scooters at customer doorstep

New Delhi: The country's largest two wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp plans to deliver two-wheelers to its customers at their doorstep, at a nominal charge.

The company has already initiated the service in three cities — Mumbai, Bengaluru and Noida — and now plans to expand this programme in 25 cities over the next few months in a phased manner.

"We continuously invest in developing innovative processes and business models to ensure our customers get the best in class experience. Our new initiative will raise the bar for customer experience in the two-wheeler category," Hero MotoCorp Head of Sales, Aftersales & Parts Business Sanjay Bhan told PTI.

As the youth of today increasingly look for value-added services in every purchase that they make, brands have to step-up their strategic thinking to stay ahead of the curve in a rapidly evolving market environment, he added.

"We have been the first-mover in the e-commerce space and we are continuing this trend by commencing this new service. The motorcycle or scooter can be delivered at any address of customer choice, not just at your home," Bhan said.

Hero MotoCorp, which sells one out of every two motorcycles sold in the country, has come up with a portal where customers can go and book home delivery of their vehicle at a nominal charge of ₹349.

