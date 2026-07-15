Hero MotoCorp's EV investing strategy meets its first setback

Hero MotoCorp’s decade-long strategy of taking minority stakes in electric vehicle (EV) startups has produced both a spectacular winner and its first major setback.
The country’s largest two-wheeler maker has sharply marked down the value of its investment in the Netherlands-based electric motorcycle startup Zero Motorcycles, even as its stake in listed scooter maker Ather Energy has multiplied in value. The write-down comes despite Hero maintaining that its technology partnership with Zero on premium electric motorcycles remains intact.
A review of Hero MotoCorp’s annual reports between FY24 and FY26 shows the carrying value of its investment in Zero Motorcycles fell 92% to ₹19 crore in FY26 from ₹241 crore a year earlier, after already declining 45% from ₹438 crore in FY24.