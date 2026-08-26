Hero Motocorp Ltd, the country’s biggest two-wheeler maker, added five new senior leaders over the last year, including a chief executive officer (CEO) from outside the two-wheeler industry. The new leadership changes are being seen in the industry as an attempt by the Delhi-based firm to reset.
The appointments mark Hero's biggest reset of its senior leadership since Pawan Munjal stepped down as CEO in May 2023 to become the executive chairman, as the company shifts its growth priorities towards electric vehicles and premium motorcycles.
Hero opts for an unorthodox strategy for its leadership reset
SummaryHero MotoCorp has executed a major leadership reset by appointing five senior executives from non-two-wheeler backgrounds to steer its shift toward electric vehicles, premium bikes, and global exports.
Hero Motocorp Ltd, the country’s biggest two-wheeler maker, added five new senior leaders over the last year, including a chief executive officer (CEO) from outside the two-wheeler industry. The new leadership changes are being seen in the industry as an attempt by the Delhi-based firm to reset.
The appointments mark Hero's biggest reset of its senior leadership since Pawan Munjal stepped down as CEO in May 2023 to become the executive chairman, as the company shifts its growth priorities towards electric vehicles and premium motorcycles.
About the Author
Ayaan Kartik is a Delhi-based journalist tracking the ever-growing world of automobiles and their components. With an experience of five years ranging from short-form news at Inshorts to longform journalism at Outlook Business magazine, he has dabbled into different storytelling formats. At Mint, he tries to regularly mix story styles, from longforms to crisp news stories. He has completed his graduation from Delhi University where he developed a liking for reading and writing about the world we live in today. Apart from automobiles, Ayaan likes to read up on geopolitics which has increasingly affected various sectors of the economy. Of all the promises journalism holds, he likes the fact that it allows a person to simply explain to readers about what is happening in the world. And what better sector than automobiles, which everyone since growing up has seen and felt connected to. Whether it is China's increasing grip on automobiles to growing affection for EVs in the country, Ayaan likes to connect his love for geopolitics and data to his stories as readers become more demanding on the types of stories they want.
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