Hero revs up Harley to gain share in premium category

The alliance with American motorcycle maker Harley Davidson is likely to help Hero MotoCorp Ltd become a formidable player in the middleweight motorcycle segment as the company plans to leverage Harley’s brand recall to increase its market share, said Niranjan Gupta, chief financial officer, Hero MotoCorp.

The Delhi-based company plans to launch several products at different price points across the middleweight segment, currently dominated by Royal Enfield, over the next few years. Middleweight bikes are considered more profitable.

Hero is focusing on boosting its premium motorcycle business and increasing contribution from exports, to improve profitability and cut dependence on the domestic market. In both these areas, the firm has fallen behind rivals, Bajaj Auto Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd.

Launching products in the premium segment will be a key priority of the company and it would cover the entire middleweight segment in the coming years, according to Niranjan Gupta, chief financial officer, Hero MotoCorp.

“The combination with Harley would augur well for the brand image. In that segment, you either build a brand organically or gain one through association (with a partner). The combination of the products and the brand gives us the confidence," Gupta told investors in a post-earnings conference call on Friday.

On 25 September, Harley Davidson India shut its Haryana plant and shrank its sales operations, ending 11 years of operations in the country. The company has been complaining about high taxes on imports of semi-knocked down and completely built units, which raised the final cost of the product, discouraging buyers in a price-sensitive market.

Subsequently, Harley signed a distribution and licensing agreement with Hero to sell and service its premium motorcycles in India. Both companies will also jointly develop products for India and other emerging markets.

Recently, Hero created a new business division for the Harley Davidson business and named Ravi Avalur, a former managing director of Ducati in India, as the head of the business vertical.

“Within the company, there is a renewed focus on exports. Not only does it help us grow the topline, but also helps balance the risk profile as it does not allow you to get concentrated in one market," said Gupta.

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd, Bajaj Auto, and TVS Motor Co. are also ramping up their presence in the segment through their own investments or by forging partnerships.

Hero on Thursday reported a 23.2% increase in its net profit to ₹1,084 crore for the quarter ended 31 December as sales of its motorcycles and scooters improved on a low base of the year period and rise in demand for entry-level motorcycles in the rural and semi-urban markets. Net sales rose 40% to ₹9,776 crore, boosted by a 20% increase in sales of motorcycles and scooters to 1.85 million units.

Hero’s management is confident that recovery in economic activity will continue in the foreseeable future and the recent Union budget will help generate more demand in the rural areas.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via