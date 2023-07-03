Hero rolls out 440cc Harley at ₹2.29 lakh3 min read 03 Jul 2023, 11:53 PM IST
The Harley Davidson X440 will be sold at select Hero MotoCorp dealerships along with existing Harley sales touchpoints
NEW DELHI : Hero MotoCorp on Monday stepped into India’s ballooning market for premium lifestyle motorcycles with the launch of Harley Davidson X440, a fully indigenized 440cc motorcycle it has co-created with the Milwaukee-based cult motorbike maker. The motorcycle comes at an aggressive starting price of ₹2.29 lakh ex-showroom, pricing that makes it a disruptive proposition given that it brings the cult brand within reach of the aspirational premium buyer. The motorcycle will be made at Hero MotoCorp’s Neemrana facility, with locally made motors, engines and chassis, with deliveries beginning during the festive season this year.
