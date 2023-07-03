NEW DELHI : Hero MotoCorp on Monday stepped into India’s ballooning market for premium lifestyle motorcycles with the launch of Harley Davidson X440, a fully indigenized 440cc motorcycle it has co-created with the Milwaukee-based cult motorbike maker. The motorcycle comes at an aggressive starting price of ₹2.29 lakh ex-showroom, pricing that makes it a disruptive proposition given that it brings the cult brand within reach of the aspirational premium buyer. The motorcycle will be made at Hero MotoCorp’s Neemrana facility, with locally made motors, engines and chassis, with deliveries beginning during the festive season this year.

It will also launch a bike on the same platform under the Hero MotoCorp badge in the fourth quarter of the ongoing fiscal, making it the first time it will participate in the 350cc-500cc segment of motorcycles in the ₹3 lakh and above price range, Pawan Munjal, chairman, Hero MotoCorp, said, confirming a Mint report last month about a planned 400cc product with its own badge based on the Harley platform.

“There are hundreds of thousands of customers out there who would want to buy a Harley Davidson, but Harley Davidson so far has been out of their reach, out of their pockets now. It is going to be affordable for them. So, we do expect fairly large numbers to come in for this particular product", Munjal said in an interview.

The Harley Davidson X440 will be sold at select Hero MotoCorp dealerships along with existing Harley sales touchpoints, Niranjan Gupta, CEO, Hero MotoCorp said, adding the company will open distribution widely to cater to demand beyond the top 20-30 cities, that the accessibly-priced Harley will generate.

“We started this partnership with Hero MotoCorp in 2020 and we are launching our first collaboration now with the X440. We want to really successfully launch it in India and get a good chunk of the premium segment with this motorcycle which fits right into the strategy that are launched in 2020-2021, which is selectively expanding into new categories with Harley Davidson", Jochen Zeitz, chairman and CEO at Harley Davidson said.

“The premium motorcycle market in India is close to 25% of the overall motorcycle market. The growth of this segment in the last year was 30%, twice the rate of growth for the non-premium market. The segment in which we are launching is 1/3 of the premium motorcycle by units and that’s half of the profit of the whole premium segment. That’s the segment in which we are launching," Gupta said.

Hero MotoCorp’s Harley Davidson X440 will go up against Bajaj-Triumph’s Scrambler and Speed 400 motorcycles in the same segment, as well as Royal Enfield’s range of middleweight motorcycles. Bajaj-Triumph and Hero-Harley, new challengers in this market, will seek to dislodge some of the monopoly enjoyed by rival Royal Enfield, which had a nearly 93% share of the 250cc - 500cc motorcycle market at the end of the last financial year.

Royal Enfield also held a dominant share of nearly 70% in the 350cc-500cc segment, which represents a modest yet substantial 53,000 units in annual industry sales. This is noteworthy given the high selling prices and profits in this segment. The 250cc-500cc market comprised nearly 770,000 units in FY23.

According to industry estimates, the 350cc-500cc motorcycle segment is poised to grow 15% in FY24, followed by 12% and 10% each over the subsequent two years, representing a faster pace of expansion than the overall motorcycle market that is expected to grow at 11% this fiscal, with growth moderating to 8% and 5% in the following two years.

In India, Harley-Davidson motorcycles currently have a starting dealership price of ₹17.49 lakh for the 975cc Nightster, while Triumph starts at ₹8.12 lakh for the Trident 660 roadster.

