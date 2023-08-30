Hero to expand its premium portfolio

India’s largest two-wheeler company, Hero MotoCorp, which has a strong presence in the commuter or entry-level motorcycle segment, is swiftly expanding its presence in the premium segment of motorcycles up to 440cc, said chief executive Niranjan Gupta. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Tuesday, Hero reintroduced its Karizma series with the Karizma XMR 210, priced at ₹1.70 lakh ex-showroom. It comes on the heels of the Harley Davidson X440, developed indigenously as part of its joint venture with Harley Davidson.

India's two-wheeler market can be divided into two segments: entry-level and executive category (under 125cc) and the thriving premium motorcycle segment (above 125cc), which is growing at twice the pace. "Launching the Karizma is clearly a part of the premium strategy that we have outlined and launched three premium products in quick succession. Our strategy is to rapidly build a whole portfolio of premium products because you can only win in premium if you have a whole portfolio," he added.

“This is our single minded focus. You saw us launching the X440, which is 440cc in a different segment. Today, we are launching a 210cc motorcycle. We have the Xtreme and XPulse. We will also see a little more excitement in the coming quarter. We are progressing extremely well in building a portfolio and ensuring each products being launched has some best-in-class and first-in-class features along with prices that act as a sweetener. We are super confident about accelerating this journey in premium segment," Gupta said.