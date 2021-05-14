Hero to start production at three factories from May 17

Hero MotoCorp Ltd – country’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer – on Friday announced that it will start manufacturing operations at three factories, in a staggered manner, from May 17 as cases of Covid-19 gradually comes down after an explosive surge across the country.

The Pawan Munjal led company will start operating with a single shift at its Gurugram, Dharuhera and Haridwar based plants and is likely to gradually ramp up in the subsequent weeks as Covid-19 cases are expected to come down.

“In addition to producing for the domestic market in India, these plants will also have enhanced focus on catering to the global business (GB) markets across the world. The company continues to monitor the situation closely and the remaining manufacturing plants and other facilities will also open up gradually," said the company in a statement.

Manufacturing of automobiles came under pressure from the first week of April when the state government of Maharashtra announced lockdown measures to contain the rising cases of Covid infections. Subsequently other states like Delhi, Haryana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and others also followed suit.

Leading automobile manufacturers like Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, Hero MotoCorp Ltd, Hyundai Motor India Ltd and others have either stopped production at their factories or reduced output significantly. Some manufacturers like Tata Motors and Bajaj Auto Ltd have been continuing with production albeit with limited capacity.

Last Sunday, Hero MotoCorp extended the production shutdown at its plants by another week till May 16.

“Meanwhile, with the ongoing concerted vaccination drive across the organization, more than 90% of Hero MotoCorp employees above the age of 45 have already been vaccinated. Hero MotoCorp had proactively halted the plant operations temporarily in a staggered manner for four days from April 22-May 2, which was then extended till May 16. All corporate offices of the company have already been in Work from Home (WFH) mode," said the company in a statement.

