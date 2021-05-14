Hero to start production at three factories from May 17

“Meanwhile, with the ongoing concerted vaccination drive across the organization, more than 90% of Hero MotoCorp employees above the age of 45 have already been vaccinated. Hero MotoCorp had proactively halted the plant operations temporarily in a staggered manner for four days from April 22-May 2, which was then extended till May 16. All corporate offices of the company have already been in Work from Home (WFH) mode," said the company in a statement.

