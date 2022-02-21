Edtech company Hero Vired has rolled out an employee stock option plan (ESOPs) for its full-time faculty members and teaching assistants who have completed six months with the company.

"At its current growth rate, Hero Vired expects its valuation to increase by 20 times from its current size over the next three to four years, offering a lucrative wealth creation opportunity to its faculty pool," said the company in a statement on Monday.

The 10 full-time faculties have been granted ESOPs worth around ₹50 lakhs. "Depending on individual and company performance, the company will grant fresh ESOPs every year. The company is also looking at partial buyback or secondary exit in 3-5 years. Hero Vired is also looking at an IPO in 5-6 years...," the statement added.

ESOPs are getting prevalent across sectors to attract talent and many are reducing the vesting period as well.

The edtech firm plans to hire 50 professionals by March 2022. "Our ESOPs program is our dynamic approach to attracting, rewarding, and retaining top talent. The Hero Vired employee stocks will hit 20x valuation in three years, and as we prepare for our IPO in the next 5-6 years, their valuation will rise further," said Akshay Munjal, founder, and CEO, Hero Vired.

The company is a startup venture of the Hero Group and has 66 part-time and full-time faculty members for its programs in Full Stack Development, Data Science, Machine Learning & Artificial Intelligence, Finance & Financial Technologies and Gaming.

